Verizon DSL Promos Aimed at Dial-Up Internet Users

Verizon

on Monday announced discounted pricing on its entry-level DSL tiers when

bundled with voice service, hoping to drive up digital subscriber line

connections as well as keep existing phone customers from dropping service.

The

special offers -- aimed at residential users who use dial-up Internet service

-- apply to Verizon's 768 Kilobits per second and 1 Megabit per second

(downstream) DSL services, when bundled with a Regional Value calling plan that

includes unlimited local and regional toll calling.

The

price for the double-play bundle is $34.99 per month for current phone

customers, and $44.99 per month for customers new to Verizon voice

service. Both offers require a one-year contract; the prices are

guaranteed for 24 months.

