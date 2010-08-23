Verizon DSL Promos Aimed at Dial-Up Internet Users
Verizon
on Monday announced discounted pricing on its entry-level DSL tiers when
bundled with voice service, hoping to drive up digital subscriber line
connections as well as keep existing phone customers from dropping service.
The
special offers -- aimed at residential users who use dial-up Internet service
-- apply to Verizon's 768 Kilobits per second and 1 Megabit per second
(downstream) DSL services, when bundled with a Regional Value calling plan that
includes unlimited local and regional toll calling.
The
price for the double-play bundle is $34.99 per month for current phone
customers, and $44.99 per month for customers new to Verizon voice
service. Both offers require a one-year contract; the prices are
guaranteed for 24 months.
