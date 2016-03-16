Verizon Digital Media Acquires Volicon

Verizon Digital Media Services, Verizon’s cloud video and advertising division, has acquired broadcast monitoring and content archival company Volicon, the companies announced March 16.

Bob Toohey, president of Verizon Digital Media Services, said the Volicon acquisition will improve his company’s ability to offer clients a “seamless option” for repackaging existing broadcast feeds and channels for cloud-based OTT services. Volicon’s broadcast and network suite of applications — which allow clients to monitor and record broadcast and OTT feeds for quality control, compliance, ad-verification and more — is currently in use by ABC, Disney, BBC, CBS and others.

“With the shift to all things digital, mobile and video, we are committed to enabling all creators, publishers and broadcasters to bring their content to the Internet, with the highest quality and a trusted partner globally,” Toohey said in a statement. “Volicon’s role as a trusted provider to more than 1,200 broadcast and video operators around the world, combined with deep expertise in video monitoring and analysis, will improve visibility, transparency, and quality of our clients content and ads over our global delivery footprint.”

Eli Warsawski, CEO of Volicon and cofounder of the decade-old company, added: “We are pleased to become part of the Verizon family and recognize tremendous alignment of our vision. This undertaking represents a strategic opportunity for our products to evolve and for our customers to greatly benefit.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.