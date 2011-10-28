Verizon Delivers Voicemail On FiOS TV

Verizon has activated a feature for customers with both FiOS TV and FiOS Digital Voice that lets them check messages from their TV sets, in a move designed to get legacy phone customers to upgrade to the IP-based phone service.

The FiOS TV voice app also lets customers return missed calls with a click of their remote, as well as manage other Digital Voice features.

Like several cable operators, Verizon's FiOS service has offered Caller ID on TV for several years. No cable companies currently offer voicemail on TV, though.

Other features of FiOS Digital Voiceinclude: text and e-mail notification for new voicemails; call forwarding to up to three numbers; call logs that list of recent incoming, outgoing and missed calls; a "do not disturb" option to allow only specific callers to ring through while dropping others into voicemail; and up to three additional phone numbers that provide a distinctive ring for each phone.

As of the end of September, Verizon had 1.46 million FiOS Digital Voice connections, while it had 4.61 million FiOS Internet and 3.98 million FiOS TV subs.