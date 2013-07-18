Verizon Crosses 5M Video Subscribers

Verizon Communications' FiOS TV service crossed 5 million video subscribers, capping a strong second quarter that also saw the telecom giant add nearly 1 million wireless customers in the period.

Verizon added 160,000 FiOS Internet and 140,000 FiOS TV customers in the second quarter, raising its total high-speed Internet customers to 5.8 million and its video subscribers to 5 million, representing year-over-year gains of 12.2% and 12.6%, respectively.

The gains helped boost FiOS penetration rates - FiOS Internet is now at 38.6%, compared to 36.6% during the same period last year. Video penetration rates rose nearly two percentage points to 34.5% from 32.6% last year.

