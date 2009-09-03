Verizon COO Strigl To Retire

Verizon Communications announced that president and chief operating officer Dennis Strigl plans to retire from the company by the end of 2009.

The telco did not name a replacement for Strigl. He is currently responsible for the operations of Verizon's wireless, telecom and business units as well as Verizon Services Operations, which provides financial, real estate and other services to all of the company's operations.

Strigl began his career in the communications industry in 1968 with New York Telephone and later held positions at AT&T and Wisconsin Telephone before becoming vice president of American Bell Inc. In 1984 he became president of Ameritech Mobile Communications, where he led the launch of the nation's first cellular network, in Chicago, according to Verizon.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com