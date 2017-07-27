Verizon Confident 5G to Be Rolled Commercially in 2018

Verizon Communications still sees 2018 as the commercial rollout for initial 5G-based services as it continues to collect results from its initial batch of field trials, which are using 5G-based technologies to deliver speedy fixed-wireless broadband.

“[It’s] too early right now to be more definitive…but we’re still confident that we’ll have commercial product in-market during 2018,” Verizon executive VP and CFO Matt Ellis said on Thursday’s Q2 earning’s call.

Ahead of more advanced use cases for 5G, such as mobility and self-driving cars, Verizon is starting off by testing it as a fixed-wireless technology in 11 markets (Ann Arbor, Mich.; Atlanta, Bernardsville, N.J.; Brockton, Mass.; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Miami; Sacramento; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.) so it can get a feel on how it performs in different environments and settings and how the economics will add up.

Ellis said trials are up and running in eight of those pre-commercial trials.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.