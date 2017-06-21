Verizon-Comcast Broadband Ad Spat Heats Up

The National Advertising Division said Tuesday that it has referred advertising claims made by Verizon Communications raised by Comcast to the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission for further review after Verizon declined to participate in a proceeding before the NAD.

Comcast has challenged a litany of marketing claims made by Verizon regarding its internet speeds, including positioning statements holding that the telco offers “Fastest Internet Available,” that “Only Fios has the Fastest Internet Available,” “Only Fios gives you equal upload and download speeds,” and that the telco is “a 100% Fiber Optic Network which means the fastest Internet and WiFi available.”

Verizon said it declined to participate in the proceeding over allegations that the NAD has a conflict of interest in the case.

