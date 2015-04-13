Verizon Cloud Video Unit Ties in Disney/ABC Software

Verizon Digital Media Services, the cloud video unit of Verizon Communications, said it has acquired "custom software" from Disney/ABC Televisions Group to power Translate, a platform that, it claims, provides broadcasters with a streamlined process for digital ad insertion and program replacement for live, linear digital simulcasts.

VDMS said the new software product, which ingests information from a broadcast traffic and playout management system, ties into its video streaming platform (Video Lifecycle Solution). Translate, the company added, “redefines” the traditional process for ad insertion for local, regional and national advertising.

By replacing linear ads with targeted, digitally inserted ads, broadcasters can boost revenue, optimize ad inventories and address content-rights restrictions via content replacement, VDMS said.

