Verizon Cloud Video Unit Powers Stadium Digital

Verizon Digital Media Services said its Uplynk video streaming service is being used to underpin Stadium Digital’s All Access Platform, an OTT service and "digital loyalty and fan engagement platform" in Canada that offers live and VOD programming and game-day highlights.



Stadium Digital works with several leagues in Canada, including the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its regional leagues, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and Western Hockey League (WHL), as well as several Canadian Football League (CFL) teams, including the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.



In addition to games and highlights, the service also features contents for fans and sponsor offers.



