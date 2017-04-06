Verizon Cloud Video Unit Aims to Simplify OTT

Looking to streamline and simplify video workflows for OTT providers and other digital video distributors, Verizon Digital Media Services (VMDS) has introduced an overarching “content intelligence system” under the Verizon Media Xperience Studio umbrella.

From a digital media services standpoint, the launch is the biggest on the product front since VDMS acquired and put together the technologies and systems from upLynk and CDN provider EdgeCast Networks back in 2013, according to Jason Friedlander, director of marketing communications for VDMS.

He said the new product set streamlines, integrates and aggregates data and other traditionally disparate components under the same umbrella. Customers can use pieces of that product mix or tie them all together.



