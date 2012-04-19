Verizon CFO Denies Wireless Carrier Has 'Hoarded' Spectrum

Verizon Wireless has been "very, very good stewards of spectrum," Verizon Communications chief financial officer Fran Shammo said on the telco's earnings call Thursday, responding to accusations by public-interest groups that the carrier has been hoarding valuable wireless spectrum since 2008.

On Wednesday, Verizon Wireless said it plans to conduct an open auction for all of its 700 MHz A and B spectrum licenses, covering dozens of major cities across the country, if the government allows it to purchaseAdvanced Wireless Services spectrum from four MSOs.

Shammo, in response to an analyst's question on Thursday morning's call, said that "we are responsible and efficient owners of the spectrum, and as a company policy we would not hoard the spectrum."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.