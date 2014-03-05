Verizon CEO: Mobilizing FiOS Video Is ‘Next Phase’

Integrating mobile applications into the FiOS TV platform represents the next phase for the telco’s growing pay-TV service, Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam said Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco.

Some of that work will involve tying in the “OnCue” assets acquired from Intel Media and the pursuit of wireless and over-the-top options that would enable Verizon to bring more mobility to the FiOS video platform, he said.

In the early going, Verizon will look to secure rights that will help to expand the number of channels that can be offered out-of-the home via its authenticated FiOS TV Everywhere service. Verizon now offers out-of-home access to about 25 channels, but hopes to push that to “around 110” by the end of the year, McAdam said.

