Verizon CEO: Internet TV Service Coming In Mid-2015

Verizon Communications intends to launch an Internet-fed video service spawned by its acquisition of Intel Media’s OnCue assets by mid-2015, company CEO Lowell McAdam said Thursday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, according to multiple reports.

The coming service, a seeming departure from the traditional pay-TV service delivered via Verizon’s FiOS TV platform, will enter the picture as others pursue similar over-the-top TV strategies, including Dish Network’s single-stream multiscreen offering that’s expected to launch later this year, and the service that Sony is developing as it carves out distribution deals with Viacom and other programming partners.

And apparently Verizon’s discussions with programmers about securing digital rights for a broadband-based subscription TV service have been improving.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.