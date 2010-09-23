Verizon CEO: Cord-Cutting Will Threaten Cable TV

Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Ivan Seidenberg said he sees

parallels between the onset of declining cable TV subscriptions and

consumers cutting their phone company landlines, speaking at an

investors conference Thursday.

"Cable is probably starting to

experience what we experienced five to six years ago [in voice service],

which is the low end is disappearing into other alternatives," said

Seidenberg, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New

York. "The first thing when that happens is, you deny it. I know the

drill. I've been there."

Added Seidenberg, "Young people are

pretty smart. They're not going to pay for something you don't have to

pay for. You've got to watch the market... Over-the-top is going to be a

pretty big issue for cable."

