Verizon CEO: Comcast/Netflix Deal ‘A Good Thing’

Verizon Communications has been in talks with Netflix about a similar type of interconnection and transit deal that the video streaming giant announced with Comcast on Sunday, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said Monday during an interview with CNBC’s Dave Faber.

“It’s not a surprise,” he said of the Comcast/Netflix agreement. “Netflix has been talking to everybody, and we’ve been talking to them for about a year.”

McAdam said he was not privy to the financial terms of the Comcast/Netflix agreement, but said “it’s a good thing, because in order to keep the Internet vibrant we have to make the investments.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.