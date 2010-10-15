Verizon, AT&T Stores to Sell iPads

Both Verizon and AT&T have announced that

they plan to start selling Apple iPads in their stores Oct. 28. The launch of the

tablet device in both companies' stores should boost sales, making iPad apps

even more attractive to TV programmers and possibly pre-staging the launch of

Apple's iPhone on the Verizon network.

Currently, AT&T is the exclusive carrier

for iPhones but the decision to allow Verizon to sell the iPads could be the

beginning of closer business ties between the telco and Apple. Over the last

month, unconfirmed reports have suggested that Apple may make a version of its

iPhone available on Verizon's wireless network early next year.

Beginning Oct. 28, over 2,000 Verizon

Wireless stores will sell the three different models of the iPad bundled

together with a Verizon MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot.

The pocket-sized MiFi 2200 allows customers

to create a personal Wi-Fi hot spot using Verizon's 3G network that is capable

of connecting up to five Wi-Fi enabled devices.

AT&T will also begin selling all three iPad Wi-Fi

+ 3G models in its 2,200 stores on Oct. 28.