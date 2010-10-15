Verizon, AT&T Stores to Sell iPads
Both Verizon and AT&T have announced that
they plan to start selling Apple iPads in their stores Oct. 28. The launch of the
tablet device in both companies' stores should boost sales, making iPad apps
even more attractive to TV programmers and possibly pre-staging the launch of
Apple's iPhone on the Verizon network.
Currently, AT&T is the exclusive carrier
for iPhones but the decision to allow Verizon to sell the iPads could be the
beginning of closer business ties between the telco and Apple. Over the last
month, unconfirmed reports have suggested that Apple may make a version of its
iPhone available on Verizon's wireless network early next year.
Beginning Oct. 28, over 2,000 Verizon
Wireless stores will sell the three different models of the iPad bundled
together with a Verizon MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot.
The pocket-sized MiFi 2200 allows customers
to create a personal Wi-Fi hot spot using Verizon's 3G network that is capable
of connecting up to five Wi-Fi enabled devices.
AT&T will also begin selling all three iPad Wi-Fi
+ 3G models in its 2,200 stores on Oct. 28.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.