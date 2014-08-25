Verizon Applies ‘SpeedMatch’ Label To FiOS Upgrades
As expected, Verizon Communications has begun to apply some marketing muscle to FiOS upgrades that will enable the telco to pump up the upstream and provide symmetrical speeds via its fiber-based platform.
As observed by DSL Reports, Verizon has booted up an ad and branding campaign behind the effort, branding its newfound data symmetry as “SpeedMatch.”
“Cable can’t touch it,” proclaims a new video ad for SpeedMatch.
