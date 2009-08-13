Verizon Adds In-Market Yankees Streaming
By Alex Weprin
Customers of Verizon's FiOS television service will be
able to stream live New York Yankees games in market for an additional fee. Verizon
is the second MSO to ink a deal with the Yankees' YES Network and Major League
Baseball Advanced Media, following an inaugural deal with Cablevision lastmonth.
Customers that have both Verizon Internet and FiOS TV
packages can purchase the ability to stream games live online for the rest of the
regular season for $29.95, or a 30-day schedule between now and the end of the
season for $19.95.
MLB sells a live broadband video package called MLB.TV,
but the service blacks out all in-market games. The Cablevision and now Verizon
deals are the first efforts to open up in-market streaming, albeit at an added
price.
