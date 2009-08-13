Verizon Adds In-Market Yankees Streaming

Customers of Verizon's FiOS television service will be

able to stream live New York Yankees games in market for an additional fee. Verizon

is the second MSO to ink a deal with the Yankees' YES Network and Major League

Baseball Advanced Media, following an inaugural deal with Cablevision lastmonth.

Customers that have both Verizon Internet and FiOS TV

packages can purchase the ability to stream games live online for the rest of the

regular season for $29.95, or a 30-day schedule between now and the end of the

season for $19.95.

MLB sells a live broadband video package called MLB.TV,

but the service blacks out all in-market games. The Cablevision and now Verizon

deals are the first efforts to open up in-market streaming, albeit at an added

price.