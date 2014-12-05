Verizon Adds ‘Dashboard’ View To FiOS Mobile App

Verizon Communications has freshened up its FiOS Mobile App for iOS and Android devices this week, including a new curated “Dashboard” view designed to help users discover content by serving up a glance at what’s currently offered on live TV, what’s on next, as well as a mix of titles that are available on-demand.

The new release, put out on Dec. 2 on both iOS and Android, also lets users set series options when they schedule series recordings from the app’s TV Listings view, and also fixed a bug that affected users who use an email address as their user ID.

Following the recent addition of 17 channels, Verizon’s authenticated app offers 166 live TV channels that are accessible in the home and 64 channels that are available when customers are on the go.

