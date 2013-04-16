Verizon Adds $10 'Sports Pass' Tier To FiOS TV

Verizon's FiOS TV, which TK began charging a $2.42 surcharge for regional sports networks, has introduced a new $9.99 "Sports Pass" add-on tier that includes networks currently available in the most expensive programming package (Ultimate HD) and some services recently removed from a less-inclusive package (Extreme HD) that Verizon advertises as its most popular.

The new tier has: beIN SPORT HD, CBS Sports Network, ESPN Buzzer Beater/Goal Line HD, ESPN Classic, HRTV, Longhorn Network, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, TVG and World Fishing Network.

BeIN SPORT HD was recently added to FiOS TV but only in the Ultimate HD package, which also includes all premium channels. The ESPN Buzzer Beater and Goal Line HD services and ESPN Classic recently were dropped from the Extreme HD package (which remained at the same price as before). Sports Pass can be added to FiOS TV Local, FiOS TV Select HD, Prime HD, Extreme HD and La Conexion. Verizon said in a blog post it might add other channels to the Sports Pass tier.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel News.