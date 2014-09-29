Verizon Adds 10 Channels to FiOS Mobile App
Verizon Communications has added 10 channels to an authenticated TV Everywhere lineup that is delivered via the telco’s FiOS Mobile App, extending its in-home live TV streaming lineup to 150 channels, and its out-of-home lineup to 58 channels.
Here are the latest additions:
-FOX Sports 1*
-HBO Latino HD*
-MAX Latino HD*
-More MAX HD*
-Showtime Family Zone
-Showtime Showcase HD
-Showtime Women
-Encore Black
-Encore Westerns
-Starz Kids & Family HD
*In-home only
Verizon’s TVE app presently runs on iPads and iPhones, select Android tablets and smartphones, as well as Kindle Fire tablets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.