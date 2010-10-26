Verismo Launches VuNow IPTV Solution
Verismo
Networks is introducing a new high definition VuNow Internet TV
platform for help MSOs, telcos, ISPs and control providers deliver
linear channels, video on demand and a variety of Internet applications,
including both over the top video and social media offerings like
Twitter, Facebook and MySpace, to the TV.
"This is truly a game
changer," said Dhaval Ajmera, executive VP of marketing and sales at
Verismo Networks in a statement. "The fully customizable solution allows
fast time to market with `cool' new Internet applications that offer
unparalleled opportunities for differentiations."
The company
believes that the VuNow system will allows traditional MSOs, ISPs and
telcos to expand their offerings into new global markets or bring
Internet applications to their existing subscribers. Verismo is also
planning to market the platform to content providers as a way to stream
their content directly to the TV rather than the PC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.