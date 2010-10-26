Verismo Launches VuNow IPTV Solution

Verismo

Networks is introducing a new high definition VuNow Internet TV

platform for help MSOs, telcos, ISPs and control providers deliver

linear channels, video on demand and a variety of Internet applications,

including both over the top video and social media offerings like

Twitter, Facebook and MySpace, to the TV.

"This is truly a game

changer," said Dhaval Ajmera, executive VP of marketing and sales at

Verismo Networks in a statement. "The fully customizable solution allows

fast time to market with `cool' new Internet applications that offer

unparalleled opportunities for differentiations."

The company

believes that the VuNow system will allows traditional MSOs, ISPs and

telcos to expand their offerings into new global markets or bring

Internet applications to their existing subscribers. Verismo is also

planning to market the platform to content providers as a way to stream

their content directly to the TV rather than the PC.