Verimatrix Licenses Cryptography Research Security Tech

To bolster its security solutions, Verimatrix, a specialist in protecting digital TV services around the globe, has licensed Cryptography Research's CryptoFirewall security core technology.

"Content piracy and theft of service are major commercial concerns for our system operator customers, as well as the community of content owners," noted Tom Munro, CEO at Verimatrix, in a statement. "We are continually evolving our layered approach to embedded security to stay ahead of potential attacks. Cryptography Research's technologies have an excellent reputation for securing content, and the CryptoFirewall core complements and reinforces Verimatrix's full range of revenue security solutions."

The CryptoFirewall core is integrated directly into leading video decoding system-on-chips. It is designed to protect cryptographic keys and computations within a chip even if surrounding components are compromised and is complementary with conditional access solutions.

"We are pleased to support Verimatrix's leading digital TV software-based security solutions," said Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist at Cryptography Research, which is a division of Rambus. "Our hardware cores help provide a solid and cost-effective foundation that enables software security technologies to more effectively address threats to service revenue."