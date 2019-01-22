Verance Partners With Fincons to Enable Next Gen TV

Verance Corp. has announced a partnership with another broadcast tech company, Milan-based Fincons Group, to develop ATSC 3.0 and Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV) technologies.

San Diego-based Verance said that initial projects will focus on accelerating development of so-called Next Gen TV standards. This includes identification and development of leading consumer offerings, business modeling, proof of concept and market trial management, retailer education, and service lifecycle management and operations.

Verance Aspect technology was selected by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) to be a part of the ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV standard. It’s currently being adapted for use within the HbbTV ecosystem.

“Together we combine best in class learnings from HbbTV deployments with the ability to maximize the reach, scale and ROI of Next Gen TV in the U.S., Europe and beyond,” said Nil Shah, CEO of Verance, in a statement.

“The convergence of broadcast and broadband enables novel strategies and new revenue streams within the traditional TV space,” added Francesco Moretti, deputy CEO at Fincons. “We look forward to partnering with Verance to apply our HbbTV experience to the ATSC environment in the U.S. and include the Aspect watermark into our portfolio for the European market.”