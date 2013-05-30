Vendors Connect to Splice Ads Into Live IP Video Streams
With dynamic ad insertion for VOD starting to get its groove on, BlackArrow is now turning its attention to live streaming as it teams up with four vendors on a pre-integrated platform designed to splice ads into linear TV feeds shipped to PCs, tablets, smartphones and other IP-connected devices.
The proposed platform centers on BlackArrow Linear, a campaign manager/platform that does for live TV what the company is already doing for VOD - dynamically inserting ads into authenticated streams of linear video feeds from cable networks and broadcasters.
"The core components [of BlackArrow's product line] can work over any platform," Chris Hock, senior vice president of product management and marketing for BlackArrow, said.
