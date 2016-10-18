Vemba Picks Up Epoxy

Toronto-based video distribution platform company Vemba has acquired social publishing tech company Epoxy, Vemba announced Oct. 18.

Vemba aims to fold in Epoxy’s social video toolkit into its video distribution and monetization platform, which is currently used by publishers like Condé Nast, Vice and Red Bull. Vemba will continue to service the nearly 90 multichannel networks and roughly 70,000 content creators Epoxy has worked with since it launched in 2012.

“No other video platform in the world allows publishers and creators to distribute content across virtually every channel from one tool,” Vemba CEO Garrick Tiplady said in a statement. “Epoxy offers the missing social link that our customers need, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Vemba team.”

Epoxy’s technology offers video producers an avenue for creating content across every major social platform, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vine. Epoxy announced earlier this year that it had surpassed five billion monthly YouTube views.

"At Epoxy, we built industry standard video engagement and optimization tools for the MCN and creator market. At the same time, Vemba built out a best-in-class infrastructure for publishers and TV networks to leverage video content,” said Juan Bruce, cofounder of Epoxy. “The Epoxy platform is a perfect complement to Vemba."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.