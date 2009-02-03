VCI integrates With Google For TV spots

Traffic and automation software supplier VCI Solutions has followed through on previously announced plans to make its products work with Google TV Ads, the new TV advertising platform from Internet search giant Google.

Springfield, Mass.-based VCI announced Tuesday that it has collaborated with Google to integrate its Orion Business System software with the Google TV Ads system and created new revenue possibilities by providing stations with access to new advertisers. Google TV Ads is a flexible online buying platform, where television advertisers utilize an auction-based pricing system to select their spot placements.

“In integrating with Google TV Ads, we are leveraging the benefits of our Orion Business System by providing our clients with the opportunity to maximize their revenue through a new online sales channel,” said VCI president and CEO Sarah Foss in a statement. “Especially in today’s challenging economic climate, maximizing revenue is critical to success.”

Through two-way dynamic communication between both the Orion Business System and the Google TV Ads platform, broadcast and cable operators now have the ability to sell available commercial inventory in the Orion system through the online Google TV Ads system. The VCI integration with Google is similar to an effort announced by traffic software competitor Harris last fall.

The Orion software generates and sends a report of available commercial inventory to the Google TV Ad system, where it is accessible to advertisers through its online auction-based platform. Google then provides a report of the sold inventory back to the Orion system, and standard business rules are used to accurately schedule the spots on the log. Once the spot airs, Orion provides validation of airing back to the Google TV Ads platform, which also supplies media companies with analytic data.

"We are pleased to be working with VCI to provide an option for media companies to sell their ad inventory to new customers," said Mark Piesanen, director of strategic partner development for Google TV Ads, in a statement. “Our goal is to make TV advertising more relevant, accountable and measurable, delivering benefits to viewers, advertisers and programmers."