VCI Gets New Chief

Traffic and automation software

vendor VCI Solutions has named Robert Furlong as its new CEO and president.

Furlong, who comes to VCI from station group Freedom Broadcasting, fills the

void left when Sarah Foss left Springfield, Mass.-based VCI in late February.

Furlong had been running Freedom's

operation in Albany, N.Y., where he served as VP and GM of both

WRGB and WCWN since 2004 and was also a customer of VCI's software. Prior

to that, Furlong held the VP and GM role at Meredith station KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Ariz.

Furlong has also served as VP and

GM of United Television stations KUTP Phoenix and KTVX-TV Salt Lake City, Utah

and VP and GM of ABRY Communications' WCGV-TV.

"I have known and worked with Bob

since the early 90's and not only are his management skills, experience, and

style a great fit with VCI Solutions, but his leadership and industry knowledge

will be of tremendous value to us and our customers," said VCI Chairman Lowell

Putnam in a statement.

"I am looking forward to working

with all the great people at VCI Solutions," said Furlong. "As a client I

have been watching them provide great innovation and outstanding customer

service for many years. I am excited about the new work VCI Solutions is

doing and believe my background in the industry will help VCI Solutions and its

clients build their business."