VCI Gets New Chief
By Glen Dickson
Traffic and automation software
vendor VCI Solutions has named Robert Furlong as its new CEO and president.
Furlong, who comes to VCI from station group Freedom Broadcasting, fills the
void left when Sarah Foss left Springfield, Mass.-based VCI in late February.
Furlong had been running Freedom's
operation in Albany, N.Y., where he served as VP and GM of both
WRGB and WCWN since 2004 and was also a customer of VCI's software. Prior
to that, Furlong held the VP and GM role at Meredith station KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Ariz.
Furlong has also served as VP and
GM of United Television stations KUTP Phoenix and KTVX-TV Salt Lake City, Utah
and VP and GM of ABRY Communications' WCGV-TV.
"I have known and worked with Bob
since the early 90's and not only are his management skills, experience, and
style a great fit with VCI Solutions, but his leadership and industry knowledge
will be of tremendous value to us and our customers," said VCI Chairman Lowell
Putnam in a statement.
"I am looking forward to working
with all the great people at VCI Solutions," said Furlong. "As a client I
have been watching them provide great innovation and outstanding customer
service for many years. I am excited about the new work VCI Solutions is
doing and believe my background in the industry will help VCI Solutions and its
clients build their business."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.