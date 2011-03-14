VCC Expands Use of Net Insight Transport Solution

One of Europe's largest post-production agencies, VCC GmbH Agency for Postproduction, is expanding its use of Net Insights Nimbra transport solution to additional facilities. The company cited a 20% reduction in time and travel costs when producing TV-spots, commercials and other video material as a key reason for expanding its use of the Nimbra contribution network.

"Thanks to the Net Insight's technology we have been able to offer our customers superior support by facilitating virtual working and help them to optimize their Workflow by spending more time working and less time traveling", says Frank Schliefer, chief technical officer at VCC in a statement.

VCC is expanding the use of Nimbra network into one of its facilities in Northern Germany and is integrating its subsidiary Deli Pictures into the contribution network. New network services such as SD-SDI, HD-SDI and real-time Ethernet services will also be implemented.