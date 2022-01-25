‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion on Bravo January 25

Bravo hosts a Vanderpump Rules reunion, airing Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26. Andy Cohen sits with Lisa Vanderpump, along with Ariana Madix, Brock Davies, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent and others to rehash season nine.

Vanderpump owns the Los Angeles restaurant SUR and is a designer. The show is focused on Vanderpump and her staff.

Season nine began September 28.

On the first night of the reunion, Raquel and James make an announcement “that shakes their friends to the core,” said Bravo, while Tom Sandoval and Katie clash over their control issues about the bar and Tom Schwartz. Charli calls out Scheana Shay for placing restrictions on their friendship, while Lisa opens up about becoming a grandmother for the first time. Brock attempts to hold James accountable for his anger issues.

The second part sees Brock and Scheana defend their plan to get married during James and Raquel’s engagement weekend. A cast member known as Lala spills scandalous secrets about the end of her relationship with Randall, and Ariana unleashes on Katie for questioning her integrity. Finally, James and Raquel share an emotional moment before going their separate ways.

Vanderpump Rules is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Jen McClure-Metz and Natalie Neurauter the executive producers. ■