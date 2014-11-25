UTStarcom Seeks Piece of Cable WiFi Market

Looking to snag a piece of the growing cable WiFi market in North America, UTStarcom said it has introduced a carrier-class platform for the region led off by a WiFi access controller that, it claims, is capable of supporting more than 120,000 access points and 1.3 million subs via a single chassis.

UTStarcom’s platform, from its Wi-Fi Multi-Service Gateway MSG Plus series, can also work in concernt with the company’s line of 802.11a/b/g/n/ac outdoor access points.

Serving as the “brain” of a WiFi network, UTStarcom’s WiFi controller is designed to help MSOs and other carriers apply policies and manage a multitude of WiFi access points.

