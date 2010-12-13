Utah Scientific Opens New European Facility

As part of ongoing plans to expand global operations, the video routing and master control vendor Utah Scientific has opened a new training and support facility in Milan Italy. The center will strengthen its customer service in Europe and nearby regions.

"The opening of our service center in Europe is the next stage in our expansion in the region," noted Reto Brader, general manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Utah Scientific in a statement. "The new office will add to our ability to provide the outstanding customer service for which we are so well-known. In addition, Milan's location, with excellent connections to all the region's major cities, is ideal.

The new facility features a complete setup of Utah Scientific routing and master control products that can be used for demonstrations, testing, training and customer service. Three Utah-Scientific certified support engineers are also available on-site to provide customer support.