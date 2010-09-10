Utah Scientific Awarded Patent for IP Router

Utah

Scientific has received a patent for its UTAH-400 IP router, a 24-port

managed-gigabit Ethernet workgroup router that is designed to give users

more flexibility, speed and control when moving high-bit rate streaming

video or large video files over an Ethernet network.

The Internet protocol-based router is also designed to tap into

growing interest in using IP-based infrastructure and IT equipment.

"Because

it can control an IP network in real time, the UTAH-400 IP allows for

much more flexibility in using the network," noted Utah Scientific's

Chief Technology Officer Jeff Levie, who is listed along with Tom

Harmon, Roger Thornblad and Garn Morrell is one of the inventors on the

patent, in a prepared statement. "As a result, users do not have to

suffer with the limitations that typically exist in a network's design.

The need for just such a switching device has increased dramatically as

IT-based equipment has become much more prevalent in the professional

video industry."

With a built-in control panel, the router is unique in that it allows

real-time changes of port priority settings, port speed, security

groups and other functions in response to traffic over the network to

speed up delivery of higher priority items. The Utah-400 IP Router also

makes it possible to quickly set such parameters as bandwidth

allocation, QOS, and VLAN assignments.

The stand-alone product can also be upgraded to work under the

command of the Utah Scientific SC-4 Control System, providing integrated

control over broadcast and IT routing systems.