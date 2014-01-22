UTA Acquires N.S. Bienstock

United Talent Agency made a big push into TV news Wednesday, acquiring N.S. Bienstock, the largest agency representing TV news talent.

The purchase will put some of the most prominent names in TV news including Bill O’Reilly, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts, Megyn Kelly, Bob Scheiffer and Norah O’Donnell under the UTA umbrella. Bienstock’s broadcast clients also include the executive producers and show runners of daytime and syndicated programs including Live! with Kelly and Michael, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rachael Ray, The People’s Court, Divorce Court, Inside Edition and Dr. Oz.

N.S. Bienstock will retain its name, with founders and copresidents Richard Leibner and Carole Cooper remaining in those roles, managing day-to-day operations, as well as serving as special advisors to UTA’s Board of Directors. Bienstock execs Jonathan and Adam Liebner have been made partners at UTA, though they will remain in their current roles.

“We are excited to expand our representation platform with N.S. Bienstock. UTA will continue to seek new opportunities that offer artists and other professionals the best and broadest representation," said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. "As the entertainment, media, news and technology industries comingle in new and exciting ways, we see tremendous potential for broadcast news talent across every conceivable media."

The transaction comes a month after WME’s $2.4 billion purchase of sports-centered IMG Worldwide.