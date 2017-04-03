USTelecom Names Sally Aman New Communications Director

Jonathan Spalter, former chair of Mobile Future, has tapped his former communications director there for a top communications post at his new gig atop USTelecom.

Sally Aman, who has also helmed her own consulting firm, Aman & Associates, starts immediately.

Aman succeeds Anne Veigle, who has been with USTelecom for the past seven years.

“USTelecom’s members play the central role connecting our nation, investing in our economy, and pushing the envelope with world-leading innovation," said Aman. "This is a critical time to work on broadband issues, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the USTelecom team in supporting our members, their stakeholders and their customers.”