USC to Honor Disney/ABC’s Vince Roberts

On June 11 the Entertainment Technology Center @ USC (ETC) will be giving its Bob Lambert Technology Leadership Award to Vince Roberts, the executive VP of global operations and CTO of the Disney/ABC Television Group.

Roberts will receive the award during its Studio Technology Leaders Dinner, which is hosted by the think tank and research center within the USC School of Cinematic Arts and held at USC’s Town and Gown.

The event also features a panel of top studio technology leaders discussing the major trends and some of the big challenges and opportunities facing the entertainment industry.

Roberts has served as chairman of the Entertainment Technology Center’s executive board for 5 years and is being honored for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry as it migrates from the analog past to its digital future.

The Bob Lambert Technology Leadership Award is named after Bob Lambert, a longtime Disney executive, former ETC chairman and technology pioneer.

“Vince Roberts exemplifies the spirit of the Bob Lambert Award,” says ETC CEO and executive director Kenneth Williams in a statement. “It is a select honor that goes to rare individuals who not only serve and guide their own companies but share their knowledge, experience and leadership for the betterment of the industry.”

Roberts has received a number of other awards over the years including the B&C Technology Leadership Award and will be speaking on June 18 at the Next TV Summit & Expo in L.A. hosted by B&C and Multichannel News.