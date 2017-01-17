USA Today Network to Deliver Trump Inauguration in VR

Gannett-owned digital news service USA Today Network plans on giving the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Trump live virtual reality and 360-degree video treatment, via its VRtually There YouTube channel.

USA Today Network plans to have VR-capable cameras at the Capitol Building, along the parade route and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., during the event, with the livestream available to both desktop and mobile viewers.

It’s the first VR livestream for USA Today Network’s VRtually There YouTube channel, an ad-supported weekly VR show that launched in October and has garnered more than five million viewers to date, Gannett noted in a statement.

Nikon is supplying customized KeyMission 360 cameras for the VR livestream.

“We’re excited for the next iteration of our VR storytelling with the livestream of the presidential inauguration,” Russ Torres, VP of video content for USA Today Network, said in a statement. “We believe that VR offers a unique storytelling ability, and we will continue to provide our readers with the opportunity to experience events such as the inauguration like never before.”