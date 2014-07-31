USA, Syfy Play on Xbox One

NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere group has announced that the USA Now and Syfy Now authenticated apps have launched on the Xbox One platform.

They are the company’s first TV Everywhere apps to go live on Xbox One.

The apps will allow authenticated pay-TV subs to get access to content on Xbox One the day after the shows air on the two channels and include access to a variety of full seasons and select episodes from shows airing on the two channels.

Original digital content from BlastrTV is also featured on Syfy Now on Xbox One.

“Part of the goal of NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere initiative is to give consumers the opportunity to discover our content on a wide array of platforms,” said Alison Moore, executive VP and general manager of TV Everywhere. “Connected devices like Xbox One provide new ways for USA and Syfy fans to access the content they love in a whole new way.”