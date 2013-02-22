USA Sees Best Social Day Ever With 'Psych' Slumber Party Marathon

USA's Psych Slumber Party marathon on Saturday, Feb.

16 from midnight to 6 a.m. ET drove 172,000 social media mentions, the best day

ever in social media activity for any of the network's original series.

The marathon topped social media activity around the season

two summer finale of Suits by 79%, which was previously USA's best

social day. It also outperformed Psych's season 6.5 premiere day in all

social metrics.

Additionally, USA's linear TV ratings compared to the prior

four-week time period average by 24% with adults 18-49, 25% among adults 25-54,

41% with adults 18-34 and 24% in total viewers.

That 41% uptick among young adults was what was most

impressive to USA executive VP of marketing Alexandra Shapiro. "[That] proves

to me that social television works. On some level you can't deny this

correlative relationship."

The Slumber Party was designed to get fans excited for Psych's

season seven premiere on Feb. 27, given that the show has been off the air for

almost a year. USA partnered with Twitter, RebelMouse (PSYCHville), Facebook, GetGlue, Tout

and Character Chatter, and over the six-hour event, Psych drove 157,000 Twitter

mentions, 58,000 GetGlue check-ins and 1,000 Tout uploads.

"It was very deliberate to use multiple social platforms,"

Shapiro said. "The variety is ultimately what created the fervor and the mass

engagement we were able to see."