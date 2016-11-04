USA Now Is on Fire TV

NBCUniversal said it has launched USA Now, the TV Everywhere offering for that network, on the Fire TV box and Fire TV stick.

NBCU said the USA Now app, which provides authenticated access to shows and series such as Mr. Robot, Colony, Falling Water and Shooter (premiering Nov. 15), is the first from its cable entertainment network portfolio to be offered on the Amazon streaming platform.

NBC, NBC News and NBCSN have also launched apps on Fire TV.

Per USA Now app site, the TVE offering is also offered on iOS and Android mobile devices, the Roku platform, Windows 8 and the Xbox One console.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.