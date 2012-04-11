USA Network Promotes Shapiro to Executive VP of Marketing and Digital

USA Network has promoted Alexandra Shapiro to executive VP of marketing and digital, adding creative to her oversight. Shapiro will take over full marketing responsibilities from Chris McCumber, who was named copresident, USA Network alongside Jeff Wachtel in March 2011.

Shapiro, who was most recently senior VP, leads consumer and strategic marketing, digital, brand initiatives, promotions and business development for the network. She also will continue to oversee USA's digital and social TV expansion.

"Alexandra is a true marketing innovator who brings a wealth of creativity and savvy to the role," said McCumber. "Her dynamic vision for USA makes her the perfect executive to evolve our brand as the network continues to grow."

Shapiro joined USA Network over a decade ago as VP of consumer and affiliate marketing. She was fundamental in the development of the network's "Characters Welcome" brand identity and helped create various initiatives, including the public affairs campaign Characters Unite, as well as the artistic initiative Character Project.