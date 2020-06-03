USA Network Gives ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 31).

On the strength of 293.5 million TV ad impressions, a promo for USA Network’s Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story) is No. 1.

Traditional broadcasters are entirely absent from our top five, with the second through fifth positions also promoting cable fare: The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Snowpiercer (TNT), Barkskins (National Geographic) and Space Launch Live (Discovery).

Notably, the Nick promo has the highest iSpot Attention Index (138) in our ranking, getting 38% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, USA Network

Impressions: 293,457,972

Attention Score: 93.48

Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,776,095

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,078,697

2) The Loud House, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 235,021,760

Attention Score: 96.57

Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,044,402

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Snowpiercer, TNT

Impressions: 204,439,351

Attention Score: 95.84

Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,218,406

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $23,197

4) Barkskins, National Geographic

Impressions: 187,241,505

Attention Score: 84.35

Attention Index: 36 (64% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,930,799

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $163,791

5) Space Launch Live, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 182,539,322

Attention Score: 96.41

Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $898,522

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $139,340

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).