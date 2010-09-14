USA Network Elevates Schron to VP of Production

Sandra Schron has been

promoted to vice president, production for USA Network, Sleuth and Universal

HD, it was announced Tuesday (Sept. 14).

She is based in New York

and reports to Chris McCumber, evp of marketing, digital and brand strategy.

Schron was formerly

director of production on-air in USA's marketing division. In her new role she

will continue to oversee production of all promotional materials for on-air

promotion, off-air advertising, online and consumer promotions.

"Throughout her tenure with

the network, Sandra has proven herself to be a vital leader of the production

team and has been instrumental in the flawless execution and delivery of our

marketing materials," McCumber said in a statement.

Her pre-USA resume includes

a stint at Lifetime and a project management position in SyFy's marketing

division.