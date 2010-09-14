USA Network Elevates Schron to VP of Production
Sandra Schron has been
promoted to vice president, production for USA Network, Sleuth and Universal
HD, it was announced Tuesday (Sept. 14).
She is based in New York
and reports to Chris McCumber, evp of marketing, digital and brand strategy.
Schron was formerly
director of production on-air in USA's marketing division. In her new role she
will continue to oversee production of all promotional materials for on-air
promotion, off-air advertising, online and consumer promotions.
"Throughout her tenure with
the network, Sandra has proven herself to be a vital leader of the production
team and has been instrumental in the flawless execution and delivery of our
marketing materials," McCumber said in a statement.
Her pre-USA resume includes
a stint at Lifetime and a project management position in SyFy's marketing
division.
