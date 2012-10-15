USA Network, Cinemax Headline Mark Award Winners

USA Network/NBCUniversal and Cinemax were singled out for marketing excellence at the CTAM Summit in Orlando, Fla., where 192 Mark Awards were presented.

CTAM CEO Char Beales presented USA Network/NBCUniversal with the "Top of the Mark Award" for their "Characters Unite Month" multimedia campaign. USA succeeded in shining an even brighter spotlight on the issues of prejudice and discrimination, while promoting tolerance and respect, the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing said.

The effort garnered 440 million earned media impressions, a 74% increase in Facebook fans and changed the lives of participating students, who said the program was the "best week of their lives," CTAM said. Pictured above are, from left, 2012 Mark Awards Committee chair Kenetta Bailey of TV One; Toby Graff of USA Network; Fred Haug of NBCUniversal and Beales, presenting the Top of the Mark (photo by John Staley).

