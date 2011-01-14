USA, Gilt Groupe Sew Up ‘White Collar' Promotion
USA Network and online shopping site Gilt Groupe have
partnered on a customized sale to mark the return of White Collar on Jan. 18.
The sale will feature fashions inspired by White Collar characters Neal Caffrey
(Matt Bomer), Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) and Elizabeth Burke (Tiffani Thiessen), curated by the show's costume designer. One sale
will also offer NYC experiences based on the White Collar lifestyle for purchase.
The 36-hour sale will take place at Gilt.com/whitecollar
starting a 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 19. There will also be a free giveaway of a
limited quantity of Brooks Brothers men and women's white-collar shirts at that
time.
"Both Gilt Groupe and White
Collar embody a refined concept of style, so we're excited to partner with
them to launch new episodes of the show," said Alexandra Shapiro, USA's senior
vice president, brand marketing and digital. "Through this relationship, we can
showcase the series' iconic fashion and provide another platform for fans to
engage with the White Collar
experience."
