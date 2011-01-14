USA, Gilt Groupe Sew Up ‘White Collar' Promotion

USA Network and online shopping site Gilt Groupe have

partnered on a customized sale to mark the return of White Collar on Jan. 18.

The sale will feature fashions inspired by White Collar characters Neal Caffrey

(Matt Bomer), Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) and Elizabeth Burke (Tiffani Thiessen), curated by the show's costume designer. One sale

will also offer NYC experiences based on the White Collar lifestyle for purchase.

The 36-hour sale will take place at Gilt.com/whitecollar

starting a 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 19. There will also be a free giveaway of a

limited quantity of Brooks Brothers men and women's white-collar shirts at that

time.

"Both Gilt Groupe and White

Collar embody a refined concept of style, so we're excited to partner with

them to launch new episodes of the show," said Alexandra Shapiro, USA's senior

vice president, brand marketing and digital. "Through this relationship, we can

showcase the series' iconic fashion and provide another platform for fans to

engage with the White Collar

experience."