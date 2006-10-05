USA Adds Video Game Programming

USA Network is adding videogame programming to its schedule this fall. Under a year-long deal with Major League Gaming that was announced this summer, the channel will debut Boost Mobile Major League Gaming Pro Circuit Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

The seven-part, hour-long series, sponsored in part by Boost, Scion and Gamestop, will be mix of gaming competitions and profiles of the lives of young players in MLG's professional video game tournament.

USA becomes the latest network to program videogame themed programming, joining G4, MTV, and others in plumbing the genre popular with the male 18-34 demo. According to Kagan Research, sales for gaming-related products will reach $16 billion next year, a 61% jump from $9.9 billion in 2004.