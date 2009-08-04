U.S. Patent Office Rejects Two Claims in TiVo's 'Time Warp' Patent

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, acting on a request by Dish Network and EchoStar, on Monday issued a preliminary rejection of two claims in TiVo's so-called "Time Warp" patent at issue in the years-long litigation between the two companies.

In a statement, TiVo said the action taken by the patent office "is a preliminary finding, entered in the normal course before TiVo has had any opportunity to present its views."

The patent in question is TiVo's "Multimedia Time Warping System" patent, U.S. Patent No. 6,233,389, which describes a DVR system that allows for simultaneous storage and playback of TV programming from a cable or satellite source.

