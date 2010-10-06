U.S. Patent Office Affirms TiVo 'Time Warp' Patent is Valid

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday affirmed the

validity of TiVo's so-called Time Warp DVR patent, reversing the

agency's ruling this summer -- after a second re-examination requested

by EchoStar and Dish Network -- that the patent was invalid because some

of the claims were covered in two prior patents.

The decision by the PTO is final and cannot be appealed by Dish/EchoStar. Dish and EchoStar declined to comment on the latest ruling.

The

Time Warp patent is central to TiVo's patent-infringement litigation

against Dish and EchoStar, which dates back to January 2004. The patent,

U.S. Patent No. 6,233,389 ("Multimedia Time Warping System") describes a

DVR system that allows for simultaneous storage and playback of TV

programming from a cable or satellite source.

