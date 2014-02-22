U.S.-Canada Men's Hockey Semifinal Sets Streaming Record For NBC Sports

NBC Sports Group said 2.12 million unique users live-streamed the men's hockey semifinal between Team USA and Team Canada in Sochi on Friday, setting a new streaming record for the unit.

The game, offered to authenticated pay-TV subs at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app on smartphones and tablets, outran NBC's non-authenticated streaming of Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012, which drew 2.105 million uniques. Team Canada topped the U.S. men's team 1-0.

"In conjunction with our MVPD partners, we're proud to provide compelling live streams, such as today's record-setting game, that are advancing 'TV Everywhere' across the entire industry," said Rick Cordella, senior VP & GM, digital media, NBC Sports Group, in a statement.

