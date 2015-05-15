U.S. Broadband Growth Holds Steady

While pay-TV subscriber growth continued its slow decline in the first quarter, the rate of broadband subscriber additions maintained its pace during the period.

The top 17 cable and telcos, representing 94% of the market, added nearly 1.2 million net additional high-speed Internet subs in the first quarter of 2015, similar to the adds in the year-ago period, according to Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

Those providers now have 88.5 million subs, with 53 million of them coming way of cable operators.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.