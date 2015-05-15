U.S. Broadband Growth Holds Steady
While pay-TV subscriber growth continued its slow decline in the first quarter, the rate of broadband subscriber additions maintained its pace during the period.
The top 17 cable and telcos, representing 94% of the market, added nearly 1.2 million net additional high-speed Internet subs in the first quarter of 2015, similar to the adds in the year-ago period, according to Leichtman Research Group (LRG).
Those providers now have 88.5 million subs, with 53 million of them coming way of cable operators.
